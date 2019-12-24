e-paper
NTA UGC NET December 2019: Exam Analysis and review for tests held between December 2 and 6

NTA UGC NET December 2019: Exam Analysis and review for tests held between December 2 and 6

NTA successfully conducted the UGC NET December 2019 Exam for JRF and Lectureship. The exam was conducted in the online mode for the third time. The examination held in 700 centres in 219 cities, covering 81 subjects.

Dec 24, 2019 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NTA UGC NET exams for various subjects were held between December 2 and 6, where a 10,34,872 students appeared to qualify the exam.
The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility Test, also known as NET exam, for the December session recently. The NTA UGC NET exams for various subjects were held between December 2 and 6, where a 10,34,872 students appeared to qualify the exam.

NTA successfully conducted the UGC NET December 2019 Exam for JRF and Lectureship. The exam was conducted in the online mode for the third time. The examination held in 700 centres in 219 cities, covering 81 subjects.

After the feedback from the aspirants, a number of websites have come up with the December 2019 Exam Analysis, placing it in the “moderate to difficult” level, like the previous examination held in June 2019.

The exam was held in two shifts, where candidates were allowed to switch from Paper-1 to Paper-2 in 3 hours. Both Paper-I and Paper-II had questions in English as well as Hindi, where candidates had to answer in the language they opted for while filling the forms.

The NTA UGC NET Exam was held in online mode only. While the 1st shift was from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, the timing of 2nd shift was 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

For the Paper-1, the questions were between moderate and difficult level. The Teaching Aptitude, with 10 to 12 Questions, can be placed between moderate to difficult level. Research Aptitude was moderate, while reading comprehension was in the easy to moderate level.

Communication section was easy, whereas Mathematical Reasoning section was in easy to moderate level. While Logical Reasoning was moderate, Data Interpretation and Information and Communication Technology (ICT)/Computer Knowledge were easy.

For the second paper, all the subjects were analyzed to be between moderate and difficult level. It is to be noted that the Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate.

