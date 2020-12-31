e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Education / NTA UGC NET December 2019 result declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

NTA UGC NET December 2019 result declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

The UGC NET December 2019 examination was held from December 2 to 6, 2019, in which 10,34,872 candidates appeared in 700 centers in 219 cities. Check details here..

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:44 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA UGC NET December 2019 result . (Screengrab)
         

National Testing agency has released the UGC NET December 2019 exam result on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA recently had released the final answer keys for the UGC NET December exam 2019 on its official website. The UGC NET December 2019 examination was held from December 2 to 6, 2019, in which 10,34,872 candidates appeared in 700 centers in 219 cities.

Here’s the direct link to check the results

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘View results/scorecard’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Select one of the log in options available on the webpage

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your result will appear on the display screen

