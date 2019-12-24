e-paper
Home / Education / NTA UGC NET final answer keys for December 2019 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET final answer keys for December 2019 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA UGC NET final answer key 2019 out
NTA UGC NET final answer key 2019 out(HT file)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for UGC NET December exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check the revised answer keys online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA had released the initial answer keys on December 10, 2019 after which candidates had challenged some of the answers. Considering the correct challenges, NTA has now released the revised answer keys. The final result will be declared on December 31. 

Answer keys of all the subjects have been put in one PDF that is available on the official website.

Correct Option ID ----------- means the question remains cancelled and marks awarded to all candidates appeared in the test

NTA had also extended the deadline to submit objections from December 13 to 15. Moreover, provision for challenging the answer key offline was also made for candidates in Kashmir valley because they were facing difficulty to do it online due to internet slowdown in their region.

The UGC NET December 2019 examination was held from December 2 to 6 in which 7,93,813 candidates appeared.

 

Download UGC NET 2019 final answer keys here

