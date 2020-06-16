e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NTPC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for Engineering Executive Trainees on offer, apply before July 6

NTPC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for Engineering Executive Trainees on offer, apply before July 6

NTPC Recruitment 2020: NTPC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 100 vacancies of engineers in various disciplines. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTPC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
NTPC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation disciplines on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before July 6, 2020.

NTPC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 100 vacancies of engineers in various disciplines. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers.

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150. However, for SC/ST /PwBD/XSM candidates, there is no registration fee.

NTPC will shortlist candidates for Group Discussion (GD) and interview on the basis of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) Score 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions?
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions?
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
US donates first tranche of 100 ventilators to India
US donates first tranche of 100 ventilators to India
Delhi gets 300 isolation coaches from railways in fight against Covid-19
Delhi gets 300 isolation coaches from railways in fight against Covid-19
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In