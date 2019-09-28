NVS PGT, TGT, LDC answer key 2019: Last day to raise objection at navodaya.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:24 IST

Today is the last day to raise objection against Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti answer key for PGT, TGT, LDC and other posts. NVS answer keys for Assistant Commissioner, PGT, TGT, Legal Assistant, Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk were released on September 24, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS had conducted the computer based examination from September 16 to September 20, 2019, for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioner, PGT, TGT, Legal Assistant, Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk.

Here’s the direct link to downloadthe answer key.

How to check NVS answer key:

1.Visit theofficial website

2.Click on the, ‘Administrative Notifications/order,’ appearing on the left side of the homepage

3.Go to the recruitment tab and click on ‘Answer Key,’ appearing on the drop down menu box

4.Click on the link, ‘Link for submission of objections for Questions, Answers & and Provisional Answer Keys for CBT held from 16-20th September 2019 under Recruitment Drive- July 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Check the answer key and download the document for any future reference

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 10:24 IST