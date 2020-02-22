NVS TGT result 2019 declared, check merit list here

education

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for the post of trained graduate teacher (TGT) Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies on its official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the merit list. Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the interview round. NVS interview round will be held on March 16. Candidates are advised to check the website of NVS regularly.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had conducted the online computer based test on September 18, 2019.

“On the basis of performance in CBT, candidates have been shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs(Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies) in the ratio of 1:3 of the reassessed vacancies as notified vide notice dated 22.01.2020. List of candidates shortlisted for interview is appended for information to all concerned. Schedule of interview will be uploaded on the website of the Samiti in due course,” the official notice reads.

Click here NVS TGT merit list