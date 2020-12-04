e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha board exams for classes 10, 12 to be held offline: Minister

Odisha board exams for classes 10, 12 to be held offline: Minister

Odisha Mass Education Minister S R Dash said Odisha will follow the instruction issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct the board examination through the conventional written mode.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:04 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhubaneswar
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The 2021 board examination for Classes 10 and 12 will be held via the offline mode on an extended schedule instead of its usual dates in February and March, Odisha Mass Education Minister S R Dash said on Thursday.

He said Odisha will follow the instruction issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct the board examination through the conventional written mode.

Dash, however, made it clear that the tests will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not possible on the part of both Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to conduct the examination in February and March, as many students cannot access the online classes,” he said.

The minister said the School & Mass Education Department is considering reopening schools for students of Class 9 and onwards, and board examination can only be held after a minimum of three months of class-room teaching.

“We will take a decision keeping the students’ interests in mind as per COVID guidelines,” Dash said.

The Odisha government has said in its December guidelines that educational institutions under control and supervision of the department can reopen for Classes 9-12.

tags
top news
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In