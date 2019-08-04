Odisha government to check weight of school bags in state

education

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:58 IST

The Odisha Government on Thursday decided to start inspection of schools to ensure implementation of the guidelines regarding the weight of school bags of the students of classes 1st to 10th.

Acting on the reports that school bags of the student of some English-medium schools in Odisha are more than the weight prescribed by the HRD Ministry, Department of School and Mass Education has asked District Collectors and District Education Officers (DEOs) to conduct inspection in schools across the state and take stringent action against anyone found violating the rule.

The Department of School and Mass Education has also asked the Regional Director CBSE, Bhubaneswar to issue necessary instructions to the CBSE affiliated Schools in this regard.

The Department has also asked CBSE to monitor whether the guidelines issued by the State as well as CBSE for reduction of load of school bags and use of NCERT prescribed books are being scrupulously followed by these schools.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 10:58 IST