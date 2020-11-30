Odisha JEE Cell releases first round allotment list for NEET UG 2020

education

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:32 IST

At least 1279 candidates of Odisha have received allotments at the end of the first round counselling of NEET undergraduate 2020 for MBBS and BDS courses, officials said on Monday.

Odisha JEE Cell which conducted the examinations on behalf of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha said of the 1513 MBBS and BDS seats in 7 government and 3 private medical colleges in the state, state-domiciled candidates can take admission under 1330 seats which are under state quota. The counselling which started from November 10 was done through online mode, said OJEE Cell chairman Sudeep Chand.

Chand said candidates can download their allotment letters from the website and if they want to take admission, they can accept the seat by paying admission fees and downloading provisional admission letter between November 30 and December 2.

He said as 15% seats of the all India quota does not get filled up in normal process, the OJEE Cell would get to know the status of seats that could not be filled up under the national quota by December 2. OJEE will display vacant seats including all India quota seats on December 3.

For second round, candidates can register their names and submit their applications online on December 4 and 5. They will have to upload documents for online verification after which state merit list will be published on December 6.

Choice filling and locking of newly registered candidates will be held on December 6 and 7. Candidates can download allotment letters on December 9 after publication of second round allotment. They can accept the seat by paying admission fees and downloading provisional admission letter between December 10 and December 12.

The OJEE cell scheduled spot round counselling on December 15.