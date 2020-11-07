e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha schools to remain closed till December 31

Odisha schools to remain closed till December 31

The Odisha government has decided not to reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Odisha government has decided not to reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year.

All schools in Odisha would remain closed till December 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official notice.

Apprehensive about a possible second wave of Covid-19 pandemic may hit the country mid- December, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department in a notification said: “The state government does hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till 31 December 2020.”

Although, the exams, evaluation and administrative activities will be permitted in the school and online and distance learning will continue in the schools. Teaching or non-teaching staff may be called to schools for online teaching and telecounselling outside the containment zones.

top news
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In