Odisha to hold ‘Radio Pathshala’ for school students from Monday

education Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
         

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday, a minister said here.

The “Radio Pathsala” programme will be held every day from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 10:15 am from September 28, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Saturday.

Lessons to be conducted for two classes in each day will be aired through all radio stations in the state, he said.

The audio programme will also be uploaded in the central government’s DIKSHA online platform.

Students are also being imparted online classes through smart phones, the minister said.

Earlier, the state government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent for the 2020-21 academic year.

