e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / OJEE Results 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download rank card

OJEE Results 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download rank card

OJEE Results 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Friday declared the OJEE Results 2020 for B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses on its official website at ojee.nic.in

education Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OJEE Results 2020 declared
OJEE Results 2020 declared(PTI)
         

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Friday declared the OJEE Results 2020 for B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses on its official website at ojee.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can check their results online by logging in using their application number and date of birth. OJEE 2020 was conducted in computer-based test mode from October 12 to 22, following all Covid- related guidelines.

Direct link to download OJEE Rank Card 2020

How to download OJEE Rank Card 2020:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic .in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Rank Card’

Key in your application number and date of birth to login

Your OJEE Rank Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In