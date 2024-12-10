Menu Explore
One student dies, nine others admitted to hospital after food poisoning in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 07:03 PM IST

Bijapur's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr BR Pujari, said nine students were initially brought in with food poisoning symptoms.

An eight-year-old third-grade student died in a case of food poisoning at the Mata Rukmini Residential School in Bijapur district, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said nine other students were also admitted to the ICU of the district hospital.

Bijapur's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr BR Pujari, said nine students were initially brought in with food poisoning symptoms.. (Representational image)
Bijapur's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr BR Pujari, said nine students were initially brought in with food poisoning symptoms.. (Representational image)

On Sunday evening, 35 students fell ill after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea in the school. Officials said the students had consumed kheer-puri (a sweet dish) for breakfast, chickpea curry for lunch, and paneer curry for dinner that day. Shortly after the evening meal, some students began to experience symptoms of food poisoning. The officials added that the affected students were immediately hospitalised at the district hospital.

Bijapur's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr BR Pujari, said nine students were initially brought in with food poisoning symptoms. "As more students fell ill, they were also admitted to the hospital. Till now, 35 students have been affected, and one student's condition is critical. Shivani Telam, an eight-year-old third-grade student, was referred to the Jagdalpur Dimerapal Medical College for further treatment after her condition worsened. Still, she died on the way to the hospital on Tuesday morning,” the CMHO said.

The family of the deceased has accused the school administration of negligence and is demanding action against those responsible. District Collector Bijapur Sambit Misra visited the hospital to meet the sick students and assess the situation. He said that the condition of the remaining students was now stable, and their treatment was going on. "The district administration has initiated an enquiry in the matter," said the collector.

