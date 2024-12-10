Menu Explore
PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Scholarship: Know about the scheme, eligibility & more

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 10, 2024 02:14 PM IST

This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing education

Scholarships for eligible students are a means of encouraging students to strive for their best without stressing about the financial burdens. Scholarships are a great means for students who dream of flying high but financial constraints fail to realise their ambitions.

Scholarships are a great means for students who dream of flying high but financial constraints fail to realise their ambitions. (Representative image)

About the Scholarship:

The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students is a scholarship scheme by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.

A maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing Graduate/ Postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering etc.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who wish to be considered under this scholarship scheme need to pass the following eligibility criteria:

  • Applicants must be above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective Board of Examination in Class 12th of 10+2 pattern or equivalent. The scholarships are awarded to eligible students on the basis of the results of the Higher Secondary/ Class 12th Board Examination.
  • Candidates must be pursuing regular degree courses.
  • Candidates must be pursuing courses at colleges/ institutions recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education and the respective Regulatory Bodies concerned.
  • The gross family income of the applicant should not exceed 4,50,000/- per annum.
  • In case the candidate would like to renew the scholarship in each year of study, besides getting at least 50% marks in the Annual Examination, the maintenance of adequate attendance of the candidate should be at least 75%.
  • The applicant should have a bank account, especially, in their name.

Who are not eligible to apply:

The following students are not eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme.

  • Students who are pursuing correspondence or distance mode or pursuing Diploma courses.
  • Students who are already availing the benefit from any other scholarship schemes including State-run scholarship schemes/ fee waiver & reimbursement schemes.

Documents needed:

Students who would like to apply for the scholarship scheme need to submit the following documents.

  • Bank Passbook for filling in bank details
  • Aadhaar Number
  • Parental Income Certificate
  • E-mail ID
  • Caste Certificate wherever required
  • Disability Certificate wherever required

For more information, visit the official website.

