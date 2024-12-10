PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Scholarship: Know about the scheme, eligibility & more

Scholarships for eligible students are a means of encouraging students to strive for their best without stressing about the financial burdens. Scholarships are a great means for students who dream of flying high but financial constraints fail to realise their ambitions. Scholarships are a great means for students who dream of flying high but financial constraints fail to realise their ambitions. (Representative image)

About the Scholarship:

The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students is a scholarship scheme by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.

A maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing Graduate/ Postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering etc.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who wish to be considered under this scholarship scheme need to pass the following eligibility criteria:

Applicants must be above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective Board of Examination in Class 12th of 10+2 pattern or equivalent. The scholarships are awarded to eligible students on the basis of the results of the Higher Secondary/ Class 12th Board Examination.

Candidates must be pursuing regular degree courses.

Candidates must be pursuing courses at colleges/ institutions recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education and the respective Regulatory Bodies concerned.

The gross family income of the applicant should not exceed ₹ 4,50,000/- per annum.

4,50,000/- per annum. In case the candidate would like to renew the scholarship in each year of study, besides getting at least 50% marks in the Annual Examination, the maintenance of adequate attendance of the candidate should be at least 75%.

The applicant should have a bank account, especially, in their name.

Who are not eligible to apply:

The following students are not eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme.

Students who are pursuing correspondence or distance mode or pursuing Diploma courses.

Students who are already availing the benefit from any other scholarship schemes including State-run scholarship schemes/ fee waiver & reimbursement schemes.

Documents needed:

Students who would like to apply for the scholarship scheme need to submit the following documents.

Bank Passbook for filling in bank details

Aadhaar Number

Parental Income Certificate

E-mail ID

Caste Certificate wherever required

Disability Certificate wherever required

For more information, visit the official website.

