ONGC Recruitment 2020: 4182 vacancies for apprentices on offer

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ongcindia.com on or before August 17, 2020, until 6 pm.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:02 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ONGC Recruitment 2020.
ONGC Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of various posts of apprentices in different trade/departments on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ongcindia.com on or before August 17, 2020, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4182 vacancies of apprentices. Out of which, 1579 vacancies are for Western Sector, 764 for Mumbai Sector, 716 for Eastern Sector, 674 for Southern Sector, 228 for Northern Sector, and 221 for Central Sector.

A candidate should be between 18 to 24 years old. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (15 years for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC (NCL)).

Selections would be made on the basis of marks obtained and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Trade Apprenticeship and Technician Apprenticeship.

