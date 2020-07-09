e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Online classes for Tamil Nadu school students after July 13: Minister

Online classes for Tamil Nadu school students after July 13: Minister

The preparatory work was on for conducting the online classes which would commence after July 13, he told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in this district.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:08 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Erode
         

Online classes for government school students in Tamil Nadu would commence soon and five private TV channels have agreed to telecast them for free, state School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

The preparatory work was on for conducting the online classes which would commence after July 13, he told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in this district.

Besides the state-owned education channel, the private channels have agreed to telecast the online classes at scheduled time.

Textbooks will be distributed to students to facilitate the conduct of the online classes, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he said.

Meanwhile, an official release in Chennai said the board exam for Class XII students who could not appear for it on March 24 due to coronavirus lockdown, will be held on July 27.

Hall tickets could be downloaded from the website www.dge.tn.gov.in from July 13 to 17.

Sengottaiyan said about 34,482 Class XII students were unable to write their exam on March 24 and only 718 are willing to appear for the examination now.

“The chief minister will announce the date for conducting the exams for these students and after the exam, the results will be declared in four days,” he said.

The state government had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams and promoted more than nine lakh students in view of the COVID-19 situations.

top news
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In