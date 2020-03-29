Online classes, pre-recorded lectures, a major relief for students during lockdown

education

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:59 IST

At a time when lockdown across country to check spread of Sars-Cov-2 has been put into effect, online classes and pre-recorded lectures sent on WhatsApp by class teachers of some schools in Sangam city have come as a major relief for students to make up for the time loss due to the crisis.

The schools, though presently few in number, including St Mary’s Convent School, Ganga Gurukulam School, Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir (MPVM), have opted for the hitech mode of teaching receiving positive response from students.

As per the principal of Ganga Gurukulam School Alpona Dey, the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak had prompted the school to think of a way out.

“We declared our annual home examination results last week through WhatsApp and started classes for new academic session from this week. Every morning,I hold meeting with all teachers through the zoom app after which class teachers send a message and a link on WhatsApp of every student of their class,”she said.

As per the principal, for every 40 minute class a user id and password is created by the class teacher of every class and forwarded before 12 noon to every student after which classes are held on the mentioned time.

Similarly, results were also declared online by MPVM followed by holding of online classes.

Further, students of St Mary’s Convent School have also started receiving prerecorded lectures on their WhatsApp numbers along with the link for viewing the lecture.

According to a parent Ashish Jaiswal, whose daughter is studying in St Mary’s Convent School, the new initiative has benefited his daughter who has started studies of new academic session ever during lockdown.

A screen shot of online class being organized by Ganga Gurukulam school wherein school principal Alpona Dey besides computer teacher and two students are seen.