Online exams on anvil, JNU invites suggestions

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:38 IST

With the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 getting extended till May 3 on Tuesday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started finalising the process of conducting exams either on digital platforms or by other means in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country

“JNU is in the process of finalising the process of conducting examinations either through the digital platforms or via other means in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement issued by the JNU administration read.

For this purpose, the university had convened a consultative meeting of senior officials, including the Vice Chancellor, directors, registrar and several deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres on April 12.

In that meeting, consensus emerged that deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres will consult their respective faculties and prepare a set of recommendations relevant to their respective schools/centres on a comprehensive mechanism that would be followed to complete the courses and hold examinations.

“Given that JNU students come from different parts of India and their existing complex of problems of good internet connectivity in rural areas, a flexible and effective mechanism will be devised to help the students complete their academic requirements,” the JNU administration said.

The university has now asked the deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres to submit the recommendations by April 16 after wider consultations with various centres and faculty members.

These recommendations will then be sent to the competent authority for approval.

The final decision on the methods of completing courses and conducting examinations and other related issues would be reported to the Academic Council, the university said.