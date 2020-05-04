e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Online work from home internship should be allowed by universities during lockdown: UGC

Online work from home internship should be allowed by universities during lockdown: UGC

Universities should allow students to take up online or work from internships and can also consider delaying the period slated for students taking up such projects, higher education regulator UGC has said as COVID-19 casts its shadow on placements and internships.

education Updated: May 04, 2020 22:34 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File )
         

Universities should allow students to take up online or work from internships and can also consider delaying the period slated for students taking up such projects, higher education regulator UGC has said as COVID-19 casts its shadow on placements and internships.

Meanwhile the technical education regulator AICTE has unveiled 49 free e- learning courses to ensure students improve their employability prospects even as they stay confined to homes.

In its letter, UGC has said that keeping in view the current situation of lockdown across the country due to Covid- 19, the universities and colleges may allow students to take up m online internships.

The University Grants Commission has suggested delaying the start date for internship or reducing the period of internship clubbing it with assignments.

Several IIMs and IITs have also worked on getting online assignments and internships for their students.

The COVID-19 has impacted the placement scenario.

However, officials believe that the impact would be clear by month-end as several companies could flock to campuses once there are signs that normalcy is returning.

Meanwhile, AICTE has brought out several free courses related to machine learning, analytics, robotics and programming to ensure students spend a productive time in homes. AICTE has also launched a hackathon on COVID-19 where students would come up with IT-based solutions to the challenges posed by the virus.

AICTE has also announced an award – Utkrishta Sansthan Vishwakarma Award – on the theme India fights Corona.

The HRD ministry through the National Digital Library of India  (NDLI) has created a special collection called “Corona Outbreak: Study from Home” which contains both academic and research material to enable students and faculty to have continued access to content during the Pandemic Lockdown.

HRD ministry and IIT- Kharagpur have also releasd a consolidated Covid- 19 Research Resources Repository that can be accessed through National Digital Library of India.

top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
Covid-19 LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from May 5
Covid-19 LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from May 5
3 jawans, one civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans, one civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News