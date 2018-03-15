Only 13% engg grads from MDU get jobs, profs barely teach: CAG report

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), one of the largest state-run universities in Haryana, could ensure jobs for only 13% of its engineering graduates in 2015 and 2016, highlighting a major worry for the state government that is under fire for large-scale unemployment.

A CAG report on MDU tabled in Haryana assembly shows the Rohtak-based university has been deteriorating in quality of education and thus producing a glut of unemployed graduates and postgraduates.

As per the report, out of a batch of 479 students at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, only 61 (13%) managed to secure jobs in 2016. In 2015, only 76 (13%) out of 579 got placed. The CAG audit observed that the university had resolved to start an interactive web portal for career counselling and placement in 2013 but the same could not be started till date.

Furthermore, the university showed a decline in the pass percentage of students and a jump in drop outs. While the pass percentage of students at CAG-checked departments of the university was 80% in 2013, it dropped to just 61% in 2016. The number of students dropping out from courses jumped from 16% in 2013 to 17% in 2016.

The CAG report said the university did not even bother to analyse these downfalls in pass out rates and placements, thus “ not achieving the main objective of the University, that is, to promote and develop interdisciplinary higher education”.

Another important point that CAG report highlighted, which could well be the reason for the above downfalls, was that professors at MDU devoted way less time in teaching than they should as per norms. The UGC has set the workload of full-time teachers at 40 hours per week for 30 working weeks in an academic year. However at MDU, workload of teachers at most departments remained short by upto 65%.

For example, the actual workload of teachers at Geography department from 2012-17 was 20,970 hours, which was short of 35,430 hours (63%) as per the UGC set norms. The CAG audit found out that the university had not established any system to ensure adequate workload for teachers.