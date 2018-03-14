Open computer labs for JEE-Advanced candidates, CBSE tells schools

In an effort to familiarise IIT aspirants with online examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had decided to allow them to appear for mock JEE-Advanced tests with computers available at affiliated schools.

The CBSE has asked 18,000 schools under its ambit to allow IIT aspirants to use their computer laboratories this year. “But this facility may be extended to students who are qualified to write JEE-Advanced examinations only,” the board said in its directive.

The second phase of the admission examinations to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held in May.

The joint admission board of the IITs has decided to conduct the JEE-Advanced test in online mode from this year, doing away with the traditional pen-and-paper system. The IIT-Kanpur is scheduled to hold the mock tests for JEE aspirants between May 1 and May 5.

The nationwide test is conducted in two parts— JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced. While the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other centrally funded technical institutes admit students on the basis of their performance in JEE-Main, a joint admission board of the 23 IITs conducts the JEE-Advanced test for filling their seats.

The CBSE will conduct the JEE-Main in pen-and-paper mode across the country on April 8. Aspirants who want to take this exam in the online mode will appear for it on April 15 and 16. The IITs will conduct the JEE Advanced test on May 20.

In a separate notification issued on Wednesday, the CBSE said the JEE-Main questions that every set of question papers prepared for this year will possess the same difficulty level. “The subject experts who have prepared the question papers have certified that the entire syllabus of mathematics, physics and chemistry has been covered in each question set by dividing the syllabus of each subject into appropriate number of units and choosing an equal number of questions from each unit,” it said.