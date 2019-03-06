OPENMAT XLV: Ignou to conduct entrance test on March 10

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct Openmat-XLV entrance tests for management programmes on March 10 (Sunday). The examination will be held from 10am to 1pm at 61 centres.

The hall tickets for the exam has been released on the official website of Ignou at www.ignou.ac.in. The candidates can download the hall tickets by entering the Control No. or Mobile no. and date of birth . They must carry the admit card to the examination centre. In case a candidates is unable to download the hall ticket, he/she can contact the regional centre and obtain a print out of the hall ticket.

Candidates must report at the examination centre 45 minutes before the test begins. Any request to change the examination centre will not be entertained.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:28 IST