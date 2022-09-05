OPSC invites applications for 47 drug inspector posts, apply from Sept 15

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector (Group-B) under the health and family welfare department.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in when the application window opens.

The application window will open from September 15, 2022. The commission will conclude the application process on October 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for the post of Drug Inspector in the Odisha Drug Control Services.

To be eligible m, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 38 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Check details in notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of 2 levels- Written Exam and Personality Test.

The written exam will be of MCQ pattern of 200 marks. Personality test will be of 20 marks.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

Click on the link to apply for the Drug inspector

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes