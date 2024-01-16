close_game
News / Education / OPSC Lecturer Group B exam admit cards released, direct link here

OPSC Lecturer Group B exam admit cards released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 04:45 PM IST

OPSC releases admit cards for the Lecturer recruitment exam in Odisha.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the lecturer post in 13 different disciplines under the Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B) today, January 16. Candidates can download the admit card for the Lecturer posts from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Lecturer exam on Jan 20, 21, and 28; admit card available(HT Photo)

The OPSC Lecturer exam is scheduled for January 20, 21, and 28. Candidates can download the admit card using their PPSAN admit card and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download OPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2023

OPSC Lecturer admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Lecturer in OTE&TS Cadre (Advt. No. 01 of 2023-24)”

Key in your login credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

