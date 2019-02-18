OPSC OJS prelims result declared at opsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday declared the result of Odisha Judiciary Services (OJS) 2018 preliminary examination 2018. The examination was held on January 13.

Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The OJS 2018 main examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 7. A total of 513 candidates have qualified for the main examination.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims can download the admit card for the main examination from OPSC’s website from April 2.

OPSC OJS 2018 result: Here is how to check

Visit the OPSC’s official website

Click on the link for ‘Roll List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for the OJS Main Written Examination-2018[Advt. No. 08 of 2018-19]’

Check the list of the candidates who have cleared OPSC OJS prelims 2018

Download on the computer and take a print out

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 19:05 IST