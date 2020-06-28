e-paper
OPSC Recruitment 2020: 92 vacancies for Insurance Medical Officer notified

The online registration process will begin on June 30, 2020, and will conclude on July 30, 2020. However the last date for registration fee submission is August 6, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPSC Recruitment 2020.
OPSC Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Insurance Medical Officer on its official website. The online registration process will begin on June 30, 2020, and will conclude on July 30, 2020. However the last date for registration fee submission is August 6, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at opsconline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 92 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer. Out of which, 52 vacancies are for unreserved category, 21 for ST, 16 for SC, and 3 for SEBC category.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC and ST of Odisha and Person with Disability (whose permanent disability is 40% or more) are exempted from payment of the registration fee.

Eligibility criteria:

1. MBBS Degree or equivalent from a MCI recognised University/Institute.

2. Must have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Regulation Rules 1965.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

