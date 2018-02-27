Osmania University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA results declared at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Monday declared the results of first and third semester examinations of BA (CBCS), BSc (CBCS), B Com(CBCS) and BBA(CBCS) results.

The examinations were held in November/December 2017.

Steps to view Osmania University exam results:

1) Click on the link for Osmania University website at osmania.ac.in.

2) Click on the link for Examinations Results

3) Click on the link for the desired exam

a) Bcom results

b) BA results

c) BSc results

d) BBA results

Note: CBCS is Choice based Credit system