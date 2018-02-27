 Osmania University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA results declared at osmania.ac.in | education$higher studies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Osmania University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA results declared at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Monday declared the results of first and third semester examinations of BA (CBCS), BSc (CBCS), B Com(CBCS) and BBA(CBCS) results.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2018 19:23 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Indian students walks in front of Arts college at Osmania University campus in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Aug.9. 2011. (Mint Photo/Kumar )
Indian students walks in front of Arts college at Osmania University campus in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Aug.9. 2011. (Mint Photo/Kumar )(Mint)

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Monday declared the results of first and third semester examinations of BA (CBCS), BSc (CBCS), B Com(CBCS) and BBA(CBCS) results.

The examinations were held in November/December 2017.

Steps to view Osmania University exam results:

1) Click on the link for Osmania University website at osmania.ac.in.

2) Click on the link for Examinations Results

3) Click on the link for the desired exam

a) Bcom results

b) BA results

c) BSc results

d) BBA results

Note: CBCS is Choice based Credit system

more from education
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you