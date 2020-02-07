Osmania University Results of BA, BCom, BSc, BBA semester exams declared
Osmania University has declared the results of BA, BCom, BSc. BBA semester exams have been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the first, third and fifth semester exams can check their results online at osmania.ac.in. The exams of first,third and fifth semester were conducted in the month of November.
How to check Osmania University Semester Results:
Visit the official website of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.
Click on the link that reads ‘Exam Results’
A login page will open
Key in the required information and submit
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out