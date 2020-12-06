OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 6432 vacancies to begin tomorrow

education

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:29 IST

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will begin the online registration process for the recruitment of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on Monday, December 7, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before December 31, 2020. However, the last date for submitting online application fee is December 24, 2020.

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 6432 vacancies in various district establishments and 8 Medical College under Health and Family Department of Government of Odisha.

“The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay, age, eligibility, and other terms and condition will be soon available on the official website of the commission,” reads the official notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.