OSSTET 2018 admit card released at bseodisha.nic.in, here’s how to download

OSSTET 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card of Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website .

OSSTET 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of BSEO,Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in

Click on ‘OSSTET-2018’ under ‘Latest News’ section

Click on admit cards available

Click to login

Enter email id and password to login

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same. Candidates must take the admit card to the examination venue.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 19:12 IST