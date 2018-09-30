OSSTET 2018 admit card released at bseodisha.nic.in, here’s how to download
OSSTET 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card of Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018.education Updated: Sep 30, 2018 19:21 IST
OSSTET 2018 admit card: Steps to download
Visit the official website of BSEO,Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in
Click on ‘OSSTET-2018’ under ‘Latest News’ section
Click on admit cards available
Click to login
Enter email id and password to login
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a print out of the same. Candidates must take the admit card to the examination venue.
First Published: Sep 30, 2018 19:12 IST