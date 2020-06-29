Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home

education

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:09 IST

A total of 255 Indian Institute of Technology Indore students on Sunday started writing their M.Tech open book examinations online from their homes, said its spokesperson Sunil Kumar.

He said this was the first time in the 11-year history of the IIT here that students were sitting at home and answering tests, scheduled to end on July 6.

“These students have been hired by companies and we want them to take their responsibilities at the right time,” he added.

The students of IIT and Indian Institute of Management Indore had left for home when the coronavirus outbreak began here in March.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said it had started online classes since March and students of some courses have also written online proctored examinations.

He added that webcams were being used to keep an eye on students answering exams online.