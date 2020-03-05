e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Over 98% attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

Over 98% attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

“Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi,” the official at the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students coming out after class 12th CBSE Exam
Students coming out after class 12th CBSE Exam (HT file)
         

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in the violence-affected northeast Delhi on Thursday, a CBSE official said.

The class 12 students appeared for Accountancy exam.

Read More: CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam 2020 analysis: Feedback from students and teachers

“Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi,” the official at the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper

On Wednesday, 97.8 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 10 board exam for the Science paper.

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News