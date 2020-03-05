Over 98% attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:50 IST

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in the violence-affected northeast Delhi on Thursday, a CBSE official said.

The class 12 students appeared for Accountancy exam.

“Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi,” the official at the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

On Wednesday, 97.8 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 10 board exam for the Science paper.