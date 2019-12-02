e-paper
Pakistan student solidarity march 2019: Cases lodged against participants

Over 300 people were nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) filed on Sunday, charging them for chanting slogans against state institutions.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
A large number of students staged a protest sit-in against his arrest at the campus on Sunday night. (Representational image)
A large number of students staged a protest sit-in against his arrest at the campus on Sunday night.
         

Cases have been registered against participants of the Student Solidarity March which was held across the country on November 29, for the restoration of students unions, it was reported on Monday.

On November 29, people from all walks of life took to the streets to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarisation of campuses and a 10 per cent increase in the education budget across various cities throughout Pakistan, The News International reported.

Over 300 people were nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) filed on Sunday, charging them for chanting slogans against state institutions.

The booked persons included Iqbal Lala, the father of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, who was lynched by an angry mob over blasphemy allegations in 2017.

Meanwhile, Alamgir Wazir, a student of Punjab University and the co-accused in the FIR, was taken into custody by police from the university premises on Saturday afternoon. Wazir is a former chairperson of Pakhtun Council’s Punjab University chapter, The Express Tribune reported.

A large number of students staged a protest sit-in against his arrest at the campus on Sunday night.

