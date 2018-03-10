Panel formed to probe question paper leaks in Assam higher secondary exams

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has constituted a four-member enquiry committee to probe allegations of question paper leaks in the ongoing higher secondary exams.

It is being alleged that the question papers of mathematics, physics and chemistry bear striking similarity to the model question papers distributed by a top institute to its students.

Kamal Gogoi, AHSEC secretary, said the council has taken note of the complaints. “We have constituted a high-level probe panel, led by BC Das, a retired sessions court judge, and three other experts,” Gogoi said.

The probe panel has been asked to submit its report soon. The council will decide the further course of action once the report comes in. “We will take necessary action if there is any wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” Gogoi assured.

Earlier, the All Assam Students Union (AASU), the powerful students’ body, had demanded a thorough probe into the matter. AASU demanded that the matter be probed within 48 hours.

Gogoi said the council had taken stringent measures to ensure the papers do not get leaked.

Earlier, in February, there were allegations that the English question paper of the Higher School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) exams had been leaked on the examination day.

The question paper did rounds on WhatsApp as the students were writing the exam. Officials of the Board of Secondary Education Assam, however, reportedly claimed that it was only after the exam had begun that the question paper appeared on WhatsApp.