Panjab University approves entrance test for migrating engineering students

The Panjab University Syndicate has given its approval for carrying out the PU Migration Entrance in Engineering Test (PUMEET) for candidates who have finished the first year of the bachelors of engineering (BE) course from any other institute, recognised by the PU.

The Joint Academic and Administrative Committee (JAAC) of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology (UICET) and PU Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, had proposed the idea of the test.

The test will be conducted in the last week of May 2019. The candidates who have secured a minimum aggregate 60% and have appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the previous session will be eligible to apply. The test will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) to be attempted in 100 minutes. The result of the test will be declared by mid-June 2019 and counselling for admission shall be conducted in the first week of July 2019.

The students who wish to change their branch will also be able to do so through the test.

LATERAL ENTRY for UIET, UICET

PU Lateral Entry in Engineering Test (PULEET) will now also be applicable for admission to UIET and UICET, in addition to Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Chandigarh, and PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur. The syndicate also approved an entrance test for admission to masters of social work (MSW) at the Centre for Social Work.

The proposal forwarded by the academic and administrative committee mentions that all candidates will be required to score at least 35% in the 90-minute entrance test comprising 90 objective type questions. There will be no negative marking and medium of the test will be English.

Candidates who qualify the test will be called for a group discussion and interview. A weightage of 40% will be given to the qualifying examination (bachelors degree in any discipline), 25% to the PU Common Admission Test (CET) – PG, 15% to group discussion and 20% to personal interview.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:40 IST