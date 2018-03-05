Panjab University convocation: Women take centre stage, bag 224 out of 324 PhDs

On the 67th annual convocation of the Panjab University (PU) held on Sunday, female students outshone male counterparts. Out of 324 PhD degrees, 224 were females.

Apart from 16 Indian states, the PhD degree awardees are from Afghanistan, Thailand and Iran.There were seven international students from Iran, one from Thailand and one from Afghanistan who received PhDs.

Punjab with 122 doctorates led the tally among the states, followed by Chandigarh (56), Haryana (55) and Himachal Pradesh (42) students.

Out of the 324 PhDs, 98 are from science, 14 from pharma sciences, 75 from arts, 34 from education, 43 from languages, 24 from law, 14 from engineering and technology, 11 from business management and commerce, 10 from design and fine arts and 1 from dairying and animal husbandry faculties.

Other honourable mentions

The chancellor and Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu conferred Honoris Causa Degrees on three eminent personalities — Professor MM Sharma (DSc), Professor Sir Tejinder Singh Virdee (DSc) and Jagdish Singh Khehar (LLD).

The university also conferred Khel Ratan Award on Milkha Singh, Gian Rattan Award on Professor BN Goswamy and Udyog Rattan Award on Sunil Kant Munjal.

The first ‘Shiv Nath Rai Kohli Memorial Mid Career Best Scientist Award’ were presented to Dr Vandana Bhalla, assistant rofessor, department of chemistry, GNDU, Amritsar, in recognition of her research contribution in the field of chemical sciences and to Dr Sanjay Jain, assistant professor, department of pharmaceutics, NIPER, Mohali, in recognition of his research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

The award comprised ₹1 lakh and a citation for researcher in institutions of higher education located in Chandigarh and Punjab and with a corpus set up by RK Kohli, vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab and former DUI, PU, in memory of his father Shiv Nath Rai Kohli.

Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the National Academic Depository online degree at the PU from the next academic session, which is a step ahead in following the digitisation scheme of the Centre.

The governor of Punjab and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and governor of Haryana Kaptan Singh Solanki were present on the occasion as guest of honours. Former vice-chancellors, PU fellows, graduates, post graduates, PhD holders, faculty members and its affiliated colleges, alumni were also present.