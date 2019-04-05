Parents protest fee hike by Ghaziabad schools

Parents of students of four public schools in Ghaziabad on Thursday protested before the District Magistrate, demanding rollback of the fee hike.

The District Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) had earlier this year penalised some schools for raising fees arbitrarily in violation of the UP Self-Financed Independent Schools Fixation Fee Act 2018.

The schools were asked to revert to their 2015-16 fee structure, which is about 30 per cent lower than the present one. But they obtained a stay order from the Allahabad High Court against the DFRC decision.

Vivek Tyagi, media incharge of the All Parents Association, said Jaipuria Public School and DPS in Vasundhara, Children Academy and Saint Merry in Shastri Nagar, had hiked fees and were not allowing students to attend classes. Some have even issued transfer certificates to students, he said.

The DM asked them to submit an application, mentioning names of the students not been allowed to attend classes.

“We have become a party in the case at the high court. It will take some time. But till then the DM should stop schools from harassing students,” said Tyagi.

