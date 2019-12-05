Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students, parents, teachers to reduce exam stress

education

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teacher early next year under the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2020 programme. He will talk about the ways to reduce exam stress.

PM Modi has been holding an interactive session for students, teachers and parents every year since 2018 to discuss and guide them on how to deal with exam stress. This will be the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

CBSE, ICSE and various other state boards will start conducting their board examinations from late January or early February, 2020. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin from February 15, 2020.

The exact date, time and venue for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 is not yet revealed. “The dates of interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be informed to those who are selected on the basis of submissions to questions below,” an official notice read.

“Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations. Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

For selecting the students/teachers/ parents for physical interaction with the Prime Minister, a contest is being organized for them, on the MyGov lndia Portal https://innovate.mygov.in/ppc-2020/. The selected participants will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister.

The competition is open only for students of classes 9 to 12. Participants have to write their responses on any one of the 5 themes in a maximum of 1500 characters. Participants may also submit their question to Hon’ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Last year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2019 programme was held on January 29 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi where PM Modi had interacted with around 2000 students with their parents and teachers.