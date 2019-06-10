Patiala, Amritsar medical colleges to retain 200 MBBS seats each

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given approval to government medical colleges in Patiala and Amritsar to continue with 200 seats each in MBBS course in this academic session.

Earlier in March, the MCI had warned the state government that it will decrease the seats in these colleges to 150 each after it found shortage of teaching faculty on their rolls and gave them to months to hire the required staff.

An MCI team had visited both these colleges in February this year for considering the renewal of 200 seats each. In 2014, both these colleges were first granted permission to add 50 seats each to their MBBS courses, which then had 150 seats each.

In its assessment report in March, the MCI reported shortage of teaching faculty—23% in Patiala college and 16% in Amritsar. In March, the MCI had given two months to the state government for hiring faculty for both theses colleges, following which the government initiated the recruitment process.

The government later sought special permission from the Election Commission for recruitment process as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was in place then.

Patiala medical college principal Dr KK Aggarwal said an undertaking was submitted by additional chief secretary (medical education and research) Satish Chandra to the MCI in this regard on May 28.

“A team, including principals of both government colleges, led by the additional chief secretary met MCI officials last week and submitted in writing about the ongoing recruitment process,” Dr Aggarwal said.

He added that the MCI has been informed that the government has promoted 41 Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) doctors to the post of assistant professor, while interviews for the recruitment under the direct quota are underway.

The MCI’s Board of Governors (BoG) has now granted approval to the two colleges to retain 200 seats each after consideration of the compliance verification report.

Meanwhile, in its communique to both the principals, the MCI on Saturday stated that the permission for 200 seats each is valid for 2019-20 academic year only.

The MCI also directed that the government medical colleges shall contribute 15% of MBBS seats for which the renewal permission is granted for all-India quota.

“Admissions made in violation of the above condition will be treated as irregular and action will be initiated under Indian Medical Council Act and regulations made thereunder,” the MCI stated.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:27 IST