Patna Book fair to begin from November 8 in Gandhi Maidan

Around 780 stalls will be put up showcasing books of more than 250 publishers in the 25th Patna Book Fair, organised by the Readership Development (CDR), at Gandhi Maidan here from November 8 to 18.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:33 IST
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Young visitors browse through books at the fair.(HT file)
         

The theme for this year will be "Tree, Water, Life".

CRD chairman Ratneshwar said, “The 11-day long fair will see interesting events which will attract the youth and book lovers. Apart from books, there would be other interactive sessions. The main attraction of this year’s literary festival will be Jansamvad which will see the participation of prominent writers, intellectuals, environmentalists and journalists. Besides, a poetry session will be organised which will give platform to budding poets. Story-telling session, street play, essay writing competition and open discussion would be other major attractions this year.”

A member of organising committee said, “Preparations are on full swing. CRD is hosting book fair for more than 30 years. Last year book fair was not hosted due to several reasons which included passing away of one of our founding members, Rajesh Kumar. In his fond memory, this year the main entry gate will be named after him. A scholarship on his name, Rajesh Kumar Mermorial Scholarship, worth Rs. 15,000 would be given to one meritorious student from economically weaker society.”

“The fair will also award young achievers of Bihar in field of literature, journalism, theatre and art. This year the fair will have a greener look, decorated with green plants to match with theme. Free tickets will be given to differently-abled persons. Arrangements of e-rickshaw and wheelchairs inside the campus will be made for convenience of both groups,” he added.

 

