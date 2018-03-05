CBSE Board Exams 2018: Patna students say Class 12 English paper was ‘easy’

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) school finals began on Monday with Class 12 students writing their English paper, which several examinees said was relatively easy, while those in Class 10 had their vocational exam.

Around 93,000 candidates have registered for the board exams in the Patna region this year. Anxiety levels were high among many students as the board-conducted Class 10 finals became mandatory from 2018 after a gap of seven years. The exams were optional since 2010.

The Class 12 exams, considered the stepping stone for college and higher education, began on a good note as several students Hindustan Times spoke to described the questions in the English paper as easy.

“The paper was easy as expected. The passage section was a bit lengthy as always, but other sections were easy,” said Priyanka, a student of BD Public School in Patna.

For Smariddhi Shekhar of Notre Dame Academy, questions from the novel and literature part were easy. “The letter writing sections were time-taking, but the paper was simple overall,” she said.

The questions were easier compared to last year. “I saw the questions and they were simple. The questions were direct and nothing was beyond the syllabus. My students were happy with the paper,” said Shabana, English teacher at Notre Dame Academy.

The Class 10 finals will be held till April 4, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 12.