Patna University PUCET 2019-20 application begins today, check list of colleges, courses, steps to apply here

PUCET 2019: Patna University has started its application process for new academic session 2019-20 on April 2.The last date to apply is May 15. The university will conduct a PU Common Entrance Test (PUCET) for various undergraduate and post graduate programmes in different colleges of PU.

Candidates seeking admission in PU will have to fill online application form its official website. The PUCET will begin in the month of May while the academic session generally commences from July.

Since 2016, PU is conducting PUCET for admission in different courses. Patna Women’s College (PWC) will be responsible for conducting the entrance test for BA, Magadh Mahila College for B Com and Patna Science College for B Sc. While the PWC will be conducting entrance test for B Ed, the department of education, PU, will be responsible body for conducting the M Ed test.

Similarly, Patna Law College will conduct LLB and department of law, PU, will conduct LLM entrance tests. College of Art and Craft will conduct test for bachelors of fine arts.

The PU has also added online payment facility for students. Candidates will be able to make payment through a unified payment gateway ‘Sab Paisa’ in collaboration with Allahabad Bank. As soon as e-payment is done, applicant will get an electronic receipt that will have a unique confirmation number. The unique confirmation code will be required to get the online admit card.

The application fee for undergraduate programmes is Rs 300 while for postgraduate programmes it is of Rs 500.

PUCET 2019: HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website of Patna University at patnauniversity.ac.in

On the top right corner click on ’Apply Online’ tab

A PUCET 2019 login page will appear

Register yourself

Do enter your mobile number and email ID correctly for updates.

Fill in the required academic, personal details.

Upload a scanned passport size photograph (of size 20 to 50 kb) and a scanned signature (of size 10 to 20 kb).

Make online payment of application fee either by credit card, debit card, net banking, wallet or UPI.

How to resize your photo

Click here to apply online

The appearing candidates may apply for admission in such courses where admission is based on Entrance Test but they must submit the copy of the mark sheet of the previous result before the finalisation of selection list for admission failing which their candidature will not be considered for admission. Mark sheet is mandatory in such courses where admission is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the previous examinations.

Check PUCET 2019 admission notice

The print copy of the duly filled in form complete in all respect along with the self-attested copies of the academic records and other relevant documents will be accepted in the respective Department / College / Institutes concerned separately by the speed post. The address of each of the respective institution is mentioned in respective column of the admission details.

Academic records refer to – Marksheet / CLC / TC etc. and documents refer to certificate of caste / Physically handicapped or different quota of the appropriate authority.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:50 IST