Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
With the completion of the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2020-2021, Patna University (PU) is set to commence classes for the new batch from February 8.
Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online, however, the varsity is mulling to conduct offline classes from this month, said a varsity administrator.
“Over 2,500 students have been enrolled in UG science, commerce and art stream in various constituent colleges while around 1,000 have been admitted to vocational courses. Few seats are lying vacant in various departments. We are in process to fill those seats through the casual vacancy process by removing quota reservation,” said a PU official.
Meanwhile, several newcomers said that the varsity had failed them due to the slow admission process. Deepak Kumar, who has taken admission in BSc, said, “Usually, students fill examination forms by this time but we have not even attended our first class. We are running late which will stretch the duration of the course.”
“All constituent colleges will commence online classes from February 8. We are also trying to get permission from the state education department to resume offline classes. Students will be allotted hostels this month,” said NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare.
Meanwhile, the examination department said they are gearing up to hold final examination for degree part III students in April to prevent further delay.
A constituent college of PU, Magadh Mahila College, has launched a management information system to bring transparency in the working of the college and to make the office paperless.
“Online portal will facilitate digital learning and students can also fill forms, apply for certificates and register their grievances on the portal. The new system will enable parents to check attendance of their wards,” said Principal Dr Shashi Sharma.
The state education department has also allowed all government and private schools to conduct offline classes for classes 6 to 8 from February 8.
