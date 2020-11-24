e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Pending results for PG, UG courses to be declared before November 30: DU tells HC

Pending results for PG, UG courses to be declared before November 30: DU tells HC

The submission was made during a hearing on an application seeking directions to respondent Delhi University to declare the results, which also cited the court’s earlier order when the varsity had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Delhi University(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that the pending results for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses will be declared by November 30.

The submission was made during a hearing on an application seeking directions to respondent Delhi University to declare the results, which also cited the court’s earlier order when the varsity had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted the submission made by the counsel for DU that the remaining results of postgraduate and undergraduate courses shall be declared by November 30 and deferred the matter for further hearing on December 2.

The petition, filed by law student Prateek Sharma through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, sought directions to the Delhi University to issue pending results following the October 12 order.

Earlier, the same bench had made it clear that the Delhi University shall not incorporate any footnote on the marksheets to be uploaded on its website stating that the same is subject to any physical verification and nor shall the Delhi University call upon the students to physically approach the University or College to where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the timeline for the declaration of results.

tags
top news
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In