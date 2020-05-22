e-paper
Home / Education / PGIMER releases revised schedule for various entrance exam at pgimer.edu.in, check details

education Updated: May 22, 2020 20:26 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a revised schedule for various entrance exams 2020 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the entrance examinations for various courses will begin from June 14 to 22, 2020.

Revised schedule:

Hindustantimes

“Schedule and mode of counseling shall be notified separately. Timings of morning and evening shifts will be reflected on the admit card of concerned examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website i.e., www.pgimer.edu.in regularly for any further updates,” reads the official notice.

