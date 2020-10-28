e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Plea claims teaching, non-teaching staff in DU not paid for last 5 months: HC seeks AAP’s reply

Plea claims teaching, non-teaching staff in DU not paid for last 5 months: HC seeks AAP’s reply

Justice Jyoti SIngh issued notice to the Delhi government and DU seeking their stand by November 20 on the petition by an organisation representing the teaching and non-teaching staff.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court.(HT file )
         

The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP government and Delhi University’s responses on a plea which has claimed that for the last five months salaries and other emoluments of serving teaching and non-teaching staff have not been paid by their respective colleges.

Justice Jyoti SIngh issued notice to the Delhi government and DU seeking their stand by November 20 on the petition by an organisation representing the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The organisation, Social Democratic Teachers’ Front, has also claimed in its plea that even the retiral benefits of the pensioners have not been paid.

It has contended that the non-payment of the salaries and retiral benefits is causing hardship to the teaching and non-teaching staff, both serving and retired, during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

During the brief hearing, the Delhi government told the court that directions were issued to the respective colleges to release the outstanding salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff from the Students Society Fund pending the completion of special audits.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
MI vs RCB Live: Bumrah removes Kohli; Padikkal gets fifty
MI vs RCB Live: Bumrah removes Kohli; Padikkal gets fifty
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI
Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In