Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations Live Updates: PM Modi begins his address to faculty, students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his address to faculty and students of Aligarh Muslim University on the occasion of its centenary celebrations via video conferencing. Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are also present on the occasion. AMU became a university in the year 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

11:33 am IST ‘Drop-out rate of Muslim girls was 70% due to lack of toilets in school campus’ Earlier, the school drop out rates of Muslim girls was 70% because there were no toilets in school campuses. With the construction of toilets in the school and college campuses, the drop out rate has been reduced, PM said.





11:27 am IST Every Indian is benefitted by govt projects without any discrimination: PM The projects launched by the government are reaching every section without distinction of religion. Bank accounts of over 40 crore poor opened without any discrimination. Without discrimination, more than 2 crore poor were provided pucca houses.More than 8 crore women get gas without discrimination, PM said.





11:25 am IST AMU has strengthened India's relation with other countries: PM In the last 100 years, AMU has also worked to strengthen India’s relations with many countries of the world, PM Modi said,





11:17 am IST AMU actively contributed in our fight against Covid-19 pandemic AMU actively contributed in our fight against Covid-19 pandemic by providing free testing camps and setting up isolation wards and plasma bank. The university has also contributed in PM CARES fund. This shows your sense of responsibilities towards the nation, PM said.





11:16 am IST PM Modi begins his address to faculty, students of AMU Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his address to faculty and students of Aligarh Muslim University on the occasion of its centenary celebrations via video conferencing



