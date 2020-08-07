PM Modi’s inaugural address at conclave on higher education reforms to begin shortly| Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today. The conclave has begun at 10 am today. PM Modi will take part in the conclave that is being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) through video-conferencing. Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre are participating in the event apart from a number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists.

10:51 am IST Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates all for NEP 2020 Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated everyone for presenting the new education policy. He said the policy will lead to a major transformation in the education sector.





10:45 am IST A strong school education leads to quality higher education: Sanjay Dhotre We have focussed on strengthening school level education which will automatically lead to quality higher education, the minister Sanjay Dhotre said in the conclave.





10:43 am IST NEP focuses on national development Sanjay Dhotre Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT said, “Even after getting degree, students lack life skill which is needed for employment. We have included 21st century life skills in New Education Policy, which will be taught to students from school-level so that they are job ready.”





10:38 am IST NRF will work closely with NETF to include technology in education system: Kasturirangan National Research Foundation will work closely with National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) to enable scientific steps to include technology in education system, says K Kasturirangan, an Indian space scientist who has played a crucial role in drafting the New Education Policy 2020.





10:25 am IST Significant aspects of education to be discussed in the conclave The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research and equitable use of technology for better reach in education, according to a statement.



