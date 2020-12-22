e-paper
Home / Education / PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University on Thursday

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University on Thursday

The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said.  Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.   

education Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:38 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday. 

  The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said.  Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.   

Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year. 

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance” by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted. 

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. 

The prime minister is the chancellor of the university.

