PM Modi to address webinar today on positive impact of Budget 2022 on education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Monday at 11am on how this year's Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector.
"At 11am today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year's Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," tweeted PM Modi today.(File)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 09:50 AM IST
ANI |

"At 11am today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year's Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," tweeted PM Modi today.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors. (ANI)

Monday, February 21, 2022
